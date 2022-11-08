The real reason for Olivia Atwood’s exit from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has finally been revealed.

The latest series of the hit ITV show got off to an explosive start when Olivia was forced to quit the show after just 24 hours.

ITV said the 31-year-old former Love Island contestant has been told by the programme’s medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

While the reason was not disclosed, Ant and Dec confirmed Olivia had left on medical grounds and according the The Sun, Covid restrictions were to blame for her departure.

After leaving camp, Olivia was reportedly unable to return having broken the covid bubble and to re-join she would first need to isolate for a week.

A source said: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.

"Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

The exact medical reason behind her withdrawal from camp is still unknown, however a statement from Olivia’s family said that she would reveal “the truth” soon.