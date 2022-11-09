Matt Hancock will face his first I’m a Celebrity trial tonight with a sneak peak showing him crawling through dark tunnels and wading through sludge.

A teaser shared by ITV ahead of Wednesday night’s episode showed the former health secretary, 44, screaming as insects are poured on him from above.

The West Suffolk MP is joining the I’m a Celebrity camp with fellow contestant Seann Walsh.

The comedian was confirmed along with Hancock at the end of Tuesday evening’s episode, as Ant and Dec announced the pair would be taking part in their first trial, Beastly Burrows.

In the preview video, the pair are seen navigating a series of dark tunnels while wearing hard hats in search of stars for their new campmates.

At a junction, Hancock asks, “Which way do you want me to go?” prompting Walsh to respond: “I’m not a sat-nav, I don’t know!”

McPartlin and Donnelly are seen laughing as the pair argue.

Following the announcement that he would be participating in the show, the West Suffolk MP had the Conservative Party whip removed and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also expressed his “disappointment” at the decision to sign up.

Speaking ahead of his debut on the show, Hancock said: “I have never come across a snake at close quarters and so I am pretty worried about anything to do with snakes.

“I am not claustrophobic or at least I haven’t been found to be but that’s the thing about I’m A Celebrity – it is the unknown.

“I’ve watched the show over the years, I love how it gets down to the essence of people but it’s really entertaining as well.”

Addressing whether he thinks his colleagues in Parliament and the British public will be voting for him to do trials, he added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.

The lack of tea and coffee is no laughing matter! Welcome to a caffeine-free jungle, @seannwalsh 🤣 🌴 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3SUeW88Btd — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 8, 2022

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”

He said that after the show he plans to return to Suffolk to hold a surgery with his constituents there, adding: “There are lots of different ways to communicate with the public and we (politicians) are wrong if we think you can only do that on the traditional political shows where you are mainly only talking to people who take an active interest in politics.

“It’s important we engage with everyone including young people in who our politicians are and this programme is a good way to do that. I am looking forward to it.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.