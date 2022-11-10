The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, November 10.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including toys for the kids, ski gear and more.

Fire Engine Ride On Trike 6V

This trike is battery powered and has headlights as well as sound effects.

The light pole flashes and children can enjoy riding the Fire Engine Ride On Trike 6V around the house.

A police version of the trike is also available.

Make it yours for £44.99 via the Aldi website.

Crane Men’s Ski Snowboard Jacket

If you’re off on a ski trip, this jacket could be just what your suitcase is missing.

Available for £29.99, it comes with an adjustable hood, side pockets with zips and it’s waterproof.

Also available in a Ladies version, you can pick it up via the Aldi website.

100 Piece XXL Screwdriver & Bit Set

Whether you’re bored of trying to locate your DIY tools when you need them or you’re looking for a gift for a loved one, this 100 Piece XXL Screwdriver & Bit Set could be just what you need.

It comes with a range of different sized screwdrivers and nut driver bits.

Add it to your basket for £22.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find Christmas decorations, clothing and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Livarno Home Animated Christmas Scene with LEDs & Music

Choose from a railway scene and an ice skating scene to decorate your house this Christmas.

The Christmas scenes play music and have moving features.

They can be yours for £39.99 each and you can find out more about them via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home 3D Rope Light Figure

Add a Christmas touch to the outside of your home with this Livarno Home 3D Rope Light Figure.

There’s three to choose from: a reindeer, a sleigh or a reindeer with a sleigh.

All are £29.99 each and you can find out more about them via the Lidl website.

Men’s FIFA England Football Hoodie

Keep warm while supporting England during the World Cup this winter with the Men’s FIFA England Football Hoodie.

Only available in Lidl stores in England, this will set you back £14.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.