Shoppers are being warned to prepare to pay much more for frozen turkeys this Christmas.

New research, analysed by The Grocer, has revealed the cost of frozen turkeys has skyrocketed, even at some of the cheaper supermarkets.

The research found that the majority of turkey products, be it whole turkeys or turkey joints, at Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and Iceland were at least 10 per cent more expensive than at the same time last year.

The Grocer’s research found that 50 of the 66 frozen lines of turkey analysed had risen by that mark.

While 20 types of turkeys across the supermarkets had risen by at least 20 per cent.

The rise in prices has been blamed on the resurgence of Avian flu causing problems in supply chains.

the UK has been facing its largest outbreak of bird flu with more than 200 cases confirmed on commercial premises, smallholdings and in pet birds since October last year.

The Government said everyone must keep their birds inside regardless of the type of bird or numbers kept.

They are also being urged to follow other biosecurity measures mandated by the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) at all times to protect their flock and prevent the risk of future outbreaks.

These include cleansing and disinfecting footwear and clothing before and after contact with birds, reducing the movement of people on to premises and storing bedding properly so it does not get contaminated by wild birds.

The Government has warned owners that avian influenza could kill house birds if action is not taken.

The new measures are being introduced after the disease was confirmed at over 90 premises and has been found in more than 200 dead wild birds since the start of October.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to advise that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

The Food Standards Agency advice that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers also remains unchanged.