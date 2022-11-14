Olivia Attwood has opened up on the night she was rushed to A&E from the I’m A Celeb jungle on ITV This Morning.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby the Love Island star revealed she was left wondering whether she was pregnant after routine checks on her first night in the jungle.

Speaking on Monday morning, Olivia admitted she was gutted and struggles to watch the show due to “fomo (fear of missing out)”.

She said: “I was pulled out on my first day in main camp for routine medical checks, basically the results came back that my iron was low, basically all of the checks you would look for were low.

“So they consulted with a doctor outside of camp and they said that I would need to come into A&E off the back of those reading, so I was checked into the A&E department, and their checks came back normal.

“Just before leaving the UK, all checks were normal so the first thing I said to the camp doctor was ‘is that possible, for things to change?’ He didn’t really have an answer.”

Speaking of the journey to the hospital, she said: “It felt like forever, I was thinking ‘am I pregnant?’ or ‘have I picked up a virus?’ but I felt well, there was nothing, I was loving it as you can see, so that made me even more confused.”

At the time, ITV said the 31-year-old former Love Island contestant has been told by the programme’s medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”