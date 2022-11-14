ITV bosses have reportedly revealed the exact day the first celebrity will be booted off of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with Matt Hancock expected to be the first campmate evicted.

Show insiders told The Mirror the first contestant will be evicted this Friday with the former health secretary favourite to be kicked out.

The 44-year-old entered the jungle late alongside Seann Walsh with the pair tasked with being moles and were given secret missions in camp.

And after being chosen to undergo every Bushtucker Trial so far, Hancock is expected to be evicted this week.

A source said: "Things can change quickly in camp, especially if someone was to quit, but at the moment we look all set for evictions to begin from Friday.

"Currently Charlene [White], Scarlette [Douglas] and Matt [Hancock] are the favourites to go with bookmakers. If there is a second eviction over the weekend it means there would be two chances for viewers to get Hancock out this week.

"So much has been made of him wanting to look human and how he told the group in camp that he wants our forgiveness. We will find out soon if some people forgive him AND if they are willing to vote to save him and keep his jungle journey going."

TV schedules show Friday night’s show has been extended to 95 minutes, which would suggest the extra time could be for an evictee to be interviewd by Ant and Dec.