Boy George has revealed how former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney inspired his new look in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!.

The Culture Club singer told fellow campmates that he had a hair transplant after being inspired by Rooney’s transformation.

Lioness Jill Scott asked where he had it done, to which the pop star jokingly replied: “At the hair transplant shop.

“I was bald. Do you know what made me do it? Wayne Rooney.”

Responding to laughs from campmates, he added: “Why do you think that is funny? It’s the truth. I saw Wayne Rooney’s hair and I thought I could actually get my hair done.”

One viewer tweeted: "I never thought I'd see the day George Boy was inspired by Wayne Rooney.”

While another joked: "BoyGeorge saying 'Wayne Rooney made me do it' wasn’t on my #ImACeleb bingo card and even if it was it wouldn’t have been about hair transplants."

I’m A Celeb returns tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.