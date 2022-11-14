Boy George has revealed how former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney inspired his new look in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!.
The Culture Club singer told fellow campmates that he had a hair transplant after being inspired by Rooney’s transformation.
Lioness Jill Scott asked where he had it done, to which the pop star jokingly replied: “At the hair transplant shop.
“I was bald. Do you know what made me do it? Wayne Rooney.”
Responding to laughs from campmates, he added: “Why do you think that is funny? It’s the truth. I saw Wayne Rooney’s hair and I thought I could actually get my hair done.”
One viewer tweeted: "I never thought I'd see the day George Boy was inspired by Wayne Rooney.”
While another joked: "BoyGeorge saying 'Wayne Rooney made me do it' wasn’t on my #ImACeleb bingo card and even if it was it wouldn’t have been about hair transplants."
I’m A Celeb returns tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.
