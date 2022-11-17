Lovers of Kevin the Carrot (and family) can today get their hands on their favourite cartoon Carrot as Aldi has stocked this year's version of the sought-after toy.

Kevin toys have returned alongside a brand-new collection of football-themed plush toys in line with the new Christmas advert which saw Kevin and his new friends having a kickabout at the airport.

This year’s Aldi Christmas advert sees Kevin reunited with his family, Katie, Jasper, Chantenay and Baby after he misses his plane.

Now shoppers can ensure the family sticks together by picking up the limited-edition plush toys at just £3.99 for Kevin or Katie, and £3.99 for Jasper, Chantenay and Baby, the collection of carrot kids.

Shoppers can also save by buying Katie and the kids in a bundle, (£7.95, online only)

And for the first year ever, the entire carrot family, Kevin, Katie & Kids are also available as Squishees at £6.99 each.

Kevin the Carrot Christmas tree decorations

Shoppers can even get Kevin the Carrot Tree Plush Decorations for just £2.99 each. And not to worry, Kevin won't be lonely on your tree as you can pick up a range of characters to join him.

When to get Kevin the Carrot toys?





Aldi’s limited-edition Kevin the Carrot range will be available to buy in-store and online from today, November 17.

According to the Aldi website, these sought-after toys will be available from 8am.

And like all Specialbuys you'll need to be quick as when they're gone, they're gone.

Shop the range of Kevin toys on the Aldi website here.