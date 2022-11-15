Kevin the Carrot fans are in luck this year, alongside plush toys and Christmas tree decorations, you can now buy Kevin-themed advent calendars and chocolate treats!

This year’s Aldi Christmas advert sees star Kevin reunited with his family, Katie, Jasper, Chantenay and Baby after he misses his plane to Paris.

The cartoon favourite will be the star of his own advent calendar once again after a sell-out success last year.

The advent calendars can be purchased now and for only 99p!

Each door will reveal a milk chocolate-shaped member of Kevin's family, all the way up to Christmas.

If that's not enough chocolate for you, on November 17 Aldi will also be launching Kevin Mini Chocolates, perfect for stocking fillers.

Kevin the Carrot toys

Now shoppers can ensure the family sticks together by picking up the limited-edition plush toys at just £3.99 for Kevin or Katie, and £3.99 for Jasper, Chantenay and Baby, the collection of carrot kids.

Shoppers can also save by buying Katie and the kids in a bundle, (£7.95, online only)

And for the first year ever, the entire carrot family, Kevin, Katie & Kids are also available as Squishees at £6.99 each.

Kevin the Carrot toys return to Aldi (Image: Aldi)

Kevin the Carrot Christmas tree decorations

Shoppers can even get Kevin the Carrot Tree Plush Decorations for just £2.99 each. And not to worry, Kevin won't be lonely on your tree as you can pick up a range of characters to join him.

Watch Aldi's 2022 Christmas advert

When to get Kevin the Carrot toys?





Aldi’s limited-edition Kevin the Carrot range will be available to buy in-store and online from November 17. And like all Specialbuys you'll need to be quick as when they're gone, they're gone.