The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, November 17.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the home, Christmas decorations, pet beds and more.

Black Mulled Wine Warmer

Now that the colder days are here, this Black Mulled Wine Warmer (also available in stainless steel) could be just what you need to keep a bit warmer this winter.

It’s ideal for heating warm drinks and you can reduce fruit and vegetables in it.

Add it to your basket for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Medion 65” 4K QLED Smart TV

If you’re looking to add a TV to your home, Aldi has this Medion 65” 4K QLED Smart TV available.

It comes with a stand and has plenty of features including micro diming technology, integrated internet browser and more.

It’s available for £629.99 via the Aldi website.

Silentnight King Electric Blanket

Keep yourself warm this winter with the Silentnight King Electric Blanket that’s available in different sizes.

It has three heat settings, straps for fitting it to your bed and it can only be used as an underblanket.

Make it yours for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find home bits, crafts and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Livarno Home Fireplace Surround

If you’re looking to revamp your fireplace, this could be just what you need.

It’s not just a fire surround though, it also acts as some additional storage with its two cupboard doors and shelves.

Available for £49.99, you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Play-Doh Play Set

Whether it’s for a Christmas gift or a rainy day, these Play-Doh sets have plenty to keep the kids entertained.

Chose from Crazy Cuts Stylist, Drill ‘n Fill Dentist and Spinning Treats Mixer.

Each set is available for £14.99 and you can find out more about them via the Lidl website.

