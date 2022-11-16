With the World Cup just around the corner, Aldi has announced a new range for football fans.

A new limited-edition beer range celebrating the World Cup will launch in Aldi stores on Thursday, November 17. Enough time for you to stock up before the first kick-off!

Decorated with kits from the tournament’s most recognised football teams, including Australia, England, Japan and Germany, the new Hop Foundry range includes brews from around the world such as Rice Beer, Kolsch Lager and Pacific Ale.

With reports of Brits enjoying up to 62 million pints during the tournament, shoppers will be relieved to learn that Aldi’s new World Cup Beers cost just £1.69 per 440ml can.

Aldi World Cup beer range (Image: Aldi)

Aldi's World Cup Beer Range

Australia 10 Pacific Ale: Supporters can experience a drink ‘down under’ with this tipple, specially crafted with Australian Hops. Low in bitterness with fruity aromas, this smooth beer is a go-to pale ale.

England 66: A traditionally English lager, lovingly brewed with just four ingredients and adorned in the iconic England kit. Light, crisp and refreshing, this ale is long matured for a fuller flavour that brings it home with every sip.

Germany 13: A classic German Kolsch-style lager originating from Cologne. Hoppy with a hint of bitterness, this classic beer is fermented with ale yeast and long matured to ensure a light, crisp flavour.

Japan 7: Shoppers can take a trip to Japan with this Japanese-style rice beer. Crisp and refreshing, this palatable lager is light in body, colour and flavour, offering an exceptionally dry finish.

Aldi’s World Cup Beers are available in stores from November 17, while stocks last.