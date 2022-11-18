Aldi has teased its new 'Originals' clothing range and you won't believe what Twitter is calling it.

Described as "its most daring campaign yet", the supermarket has revealed its new ‘Aldi Originals’ range.

The collection is a sportswear-inspired range which features hoodies, joggers and even stylish trainers that it says "will make wearers the envy of the middle aisle and beyond".

Here's everything you need to know about you can get your hands on the new range.

Aldi teases new clothing range and Twitter has given it the best nickname

Amazing is possible. #AldiOriginals drops online Sunday, in store Thursday 24th November. pic.twitter.com/xsSeoCoDfT — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 18, 2022

It's not the first time that the supermarket has dabbled in the fashion industry and previous ‘Aldimania’ ranges have sold out in just hours.

Items have even appeared on popular auction sites for many times their in-store value and have proven popular with celebs like Love Island star Tommy Fury.

The new 'Originals' collection will be available online from Sunday, November 20 and in stores from November 24.

The range draws inspiration from popular loungewear styles, and includes coordinated hoodies, joggers and trainers.

Customers will also be able to get their hands on hats and socks with prices starting from as little as £2.49.

Aldi's clothing line already proved a hit on social media before it was even officially released.

Raking in over 9,000 engagements on Twitter and 35,000 people reacting to the news on Facebook, Aldi’s latest launch is sure to be hit with fans.

@ our lawyers… he said it not us #AldiOriginals pic.twitter.com/3tmySfrKc8 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 17, 2022

The sportswear range has even been affectionately named by fans as Aldidas - even if their lawyers had to say no.

Shoppers have been reacting to the collection on Twitter with many sharing thoughts on the clothes and the hilarious nickname.

One user wrote: "I’m definitely getting the full tracksuit!! Looks peng."

Another fan joked with laughing emojis:" Aldidas Originals"

A third person chimed in: " You're just asking for a lawsuit from @JDOfficial".

