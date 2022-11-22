The World Cup is well underway now and viewers have seen both England and Wales play their first match with the Three Lions taking on Iran on Monday and Wales drawing in their match against the USA.

With fans watching both in the stadium and at home, plenty of support was received by both teams but it seems more tuned in to watch the Wales match than the England match, according to Deadline.

England won 6-2 against Iran in the 1pm kick off on Monday while Wales drew 1-1 with the USA at 7pm.

The two teams are in the same World Cup group (B) meaning they’ll face each other in the group stage with the fixture scheduled for Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm.

England players celebrating one of their six goals against Iran (Image: PA)

Wales' World Cup match watched by more viewers than England match

Monday’s match between England and Iran saw “a peak of 8M viewers” tune in to watch the match in the UK with an average of 5.7M viewing the match over the almost four-hour programme that aired on BBC One, Deadline reports.

The Wales match saw a peak of 11.5M viewers who decided to watch the game in the evening, seeing them pick up a point.

Those viewing matches in pubs aren’t taken into consideration when it comes to the UK’s rating agency Barb tallying the numbers, according to Deadline.

When are the next England and Wales World Cup games?





England next takes on the USA at 7pm on Friday, November 25.

Wales is set to play Iran on Friday with viewers able to watch the match from 10am.