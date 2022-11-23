Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one, Aldi is selling pairs of wireless earphones that look just like Apple AirPods.

With Black Friday and Christmas both approaching, many of us will be trying to take advantage of the best deals, including the earphones sold at Aldi which are a much cheaper option compared to the Apple version.

The popular and more expensive Apple earphones are wireless, come with a charging case and are available from £139 via the brand’s website.

However, the version sold at the budget supermarket costs just £24.99 and they come with a charging case too.

The Maginon In-Ear Wireless Earphones connect to Bluetooth, as do the Apple AirPods, and can be bought online via the Aldi website.

The earphones have been a Specialbuy at the supermarket on multiple occasions and you can grab a pair now for just £24.99.

Customers can listen to their favourite music on the go as the earphones connect automatically when they are removed from the case.

You can find out more about them via the Aldi website.