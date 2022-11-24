Aldi and Lidl have both issued product recalls for items that are unsafe and could pose possible health risks to customers.

Lidl is recalling Simply Grated Cheddar because it may contain small pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

ALDI is recalling Gianni’s Milk Chocolate Lollies because they may contain almonds (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label. This could pose a possible health risk for those allergic to nuts.

Lidl recall

The Lidl Grated Cheddar packs affected are the 500g packs with a best-before date of December 23.

Lidl has advised customers not to eat the product and to return it to stores for a full refund.

Aldi recall

The items issued in the Aldi recall are the four-pack size with a best-before date of September 2024.

The notice assures only a small number of stores in the Midlands are affected.

The Food Standards Agency advises if you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts), do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

