Wales is set to beat England in their long-awaited match at the World Cup in Qatar this evening (November 29).

It comes after a psychic seal with a 100% success rate predicted the game's winner and who would qualify for the football tournament.

Wales needs to beat England 4-0 to qualify, but according to Banana the seal, it seems The Dragons will be victorious.

Banana is from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary and has become 'TikTok famous' after gaining clicks from their predictions.

In the most recent post from the Sanctuary, Banana is seen choosing between two buckets, England and Wales, before making their way towards Wales.

Many fans of both teams were quick to jump to the comments to share their views, as one wrote: "Wales has the seal of approval."

And another wrote: "My favourite seal I have ever seen🤩🤩🤩 CYMRU AM BYTH."

However, some think Banana has got the prediction wrong, as one footy fan said: "The seal was predicting which team will lose...sorry".

Another non-Wales supporter also chimed in, writing: "Wrong prediction I think Banana."

Previously, the Cornwall-based sanctuary was able to get a 100% success rate for the Six Nations at the start of the year.

Jinx the seal predicted every winner of the rugby matches and was able to get a near-perfect success rate.

Although Wales has a tough game ahead of them as they attempt to beat England 4-0, there's still hope for the nation that they could qualify and become World Cup champions.