A new quiz lets you find out how well know your area.

The quiz, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is based on the latest date from the 2021 census.

The ONS said: “Can you estimate how many people live in your local authority area? Could you guess what percentage of people near you identify with a particular religion? The answers may surprise you when you test how well you know your area.

“You can share your score on social media and challenge your friends. If you play the quiz again, you will get a different selection of questions each time you play. Try it with different local authority areas too.”

How well do you know your area? Census 2021 Quiz

The 2021 survey, carried out on March 21 last year, was filled out by more than 24 million households across England and Wales.

Data revealed last week showed that less than half of the population of England and Wales were Christian, the first time ever the number has been below 50%.

It also found that:

The number of people in England and Wales identifying their ethnic group as white has fallen by around 500,000 over a decade.

In 2021, 91.1% (52.6 million) of usual residents aged three years and over had English (English or Welsh in Wales) as a main language.

90.3% (53.8 million) of usual residents identified with at least one UK national identity (English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish, British and Cornish).

The census takes place across the UK every 10 years and provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in the country.