An advent calendar is a great way to spend the lead-up to Christmas. Each day being rewarded with a chocolaty treat for no reason other than it being December? Yes, please.

However, long gone are the days when the only choice of advent calendar you could buy was a chocolate one. Nowadays you can pick up anything from a beauty advent calendar to a cheese one!

At Aldi, you can pick up advent calendars filled with your favourite alcoholic drinks such as beer, wine and gin.

Aldi’s craft beer advent calendar

This advent calendar contains a selection of the supermarket’s best-selling craft beers. Better yet, you can pick this up for just £29.99.

It includes:

Otis Blood Orange IPA

Paolo Peach Pale Ale

Anti Establishment IPA

Memphis Blvd IPA

Iconyc Pale Ale

Perfect Storm Ale

Session IPA

Session Pale Ale

British Lager

Session IPA

Session Pale Ale

British Ale

Aldi launches craft beer, gin and wine advent calendars and they’re available now (Image: Aldi)

Aldi gin advent calendar

Aldi’s gin advent calendar is filled with twelve minis in six different flavours and at just £29.99 it's a steal!

Flavours include:

• London Dry

• Hand Steeped Sloe

• Rhubarb & Ginger

• Blood Orange

• Raspberry & Redcurrant

• Spiced Plum & Clementine

Aldi’s wine advent calendar

Calling all wine lovers, try a new tipple every day with this advent calendar. From refreshing sparkling and fruity whites to dry rosés and full-bodied reds, this £49.99 advent calendar includes:

JP. Chanet Original Brut

JP. Chanet Original Dry Rose

Brut d’Argent Chardonnay

Calvert Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon

JP. Chanet Original Cabernet Syrah

Calvert Limited Release Merlot

Calvert Syrah

JP. Chanet Original Grenache Cinsault

Just Sauvignon Blanc

Just Pinot Grigio

Get yours at Aldi now!