Aldi is well known for its festive treats and tipples and this year is no different. Adding to its already loved range of Christmas spirits and drinks, Aldi has launched a new velvet liqueur.
With aromas of creamy almond with faint vanilla notes, this velvety liqueur has a bitter almond bite.
It’s perfect for sipping over ice or adding a dash to a warm mug of hot chocolate for a decadent and delicious hot drink.
READ MORE: Aldi launches craft beer, gin and wine advent calendars for under £50
Aldi has put together a recipe for its take on the classic espresso martini using the tasty new drink.
Aldi espresso martini recipe
Serves: 2 drinks
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 20ml Vodka
- 40ml Velvet Liqueur
- 15ml Sugar Syrup (or 1 tsp Honey)
- 1 small Espresso
- Ice
Method
- Pour all the ingredients into a shaker
- Add ice and shake thoroughly
- Strain into a martini glass
- Garnish with coffee beans
Get your bottle in Aldi stores now for just £5.49 (50cl).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here