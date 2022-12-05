The top 10 cheapest cities in the UK for driving lessons have been revealed in new research.

Analysis from the Bill Plant Driving School looked at the cost of driving lessons around the UK to reveal the cheapest and most expensive cities to learn to drive.

They also looked at additional learner driver costs, such as practical test and theory test costs, and provisional licence expenses.

It was found that Swansea had the overall cheapest lessons, with it working out as an average of £23.50 for an hour-long lesson.

Swansea was found to be the cheapest city for driving lessons (Image: PA)

The average cost of a one-hour driving lesson across the 20 cities in the list is £32.05, meaning Swansea is well-below average.

Additionally, it is estimated that you need an average of 44 hours of driving lessons in order to pass your driving test, meaning if that were the case in Swansea it would cost around £1,034.

Top 10 cheapest cities for driving lessons in the UK

1. Swansea (£23.50 average cost for one-hour lesson)

2. Bristol (£28)

3. Aberdeen (£29)

4. Bradford (£29.50)

5. Manchester (£30.25)

6. Leeds (£30.50)

6= Leicester (£30.50)

6= Hull (£30.50)

9. Liverpool (£30.75)

10. Glasgow (£31)

On the other end of the spectrum, Brighton was the most expensive city for driving lessons with an average cost of £40 for a one-hour lesson.

London was next with £38.25 and Nottingham was in third at £35.50.