Asda is recalling several of its mince pies as they may contain pieces of plastic.

The supermarket giant is taking precautionary action and recalling three Asda Extra Special Mine Pies because of the risk, which makes them unsafe to eat.

The affected mince pies are the apple and pecan crumble flavour, with best before dates of December 13; crumble top mince pies with a best before date of December 13; and extra indulgent mince pies with best before dates of December 28.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning.

Asda recalls several Asda Extra Special Mince Pies because they may contain pieces of plastic #FoodAlert https://t.co/NKzfdZucwV pic.twitter.com/MTNvLaAdkV — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 8, 2022

A spokesman said: “Asda is recalling the above products from customers. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have purchased any of the above products do not eat them, please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations by telephone on 0800 952 0101.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.