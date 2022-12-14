The BBC has revealed the famous faces that will be reading in CBeebies Bedtime Story episodes during the Christmas and New Year period.
Among the celebrities reading bedtime stories to children on the popular TV channel are the likes of Anthony Joshua, Richard E. Grant, Kate Winslet and more.
Celebrities reading in CBeebies Bedtime Story episodes this Christmas
Kate Winslet
Actress Kate Winslet will be reading Grumpycorn, written and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre, on Monday, December 19.
The story celebrates teamwork, friendship and the joys of storytelling.
Anthony Joshua
Professional boxer Anthony Joshua will read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats on Thursday, December 22.
The story follows a little boy called Peter who puts on his snowsuit and steps out of his house into a world covered in snow.
This story was first released in 1962 and Peter was among the first African-American characters to be featured in a major children's book.
Keats’ illustrations helped to pave the way for more inclusive and diverse children’s literature.
Richard E. Grant
Actor Richard E. Grant will read The Snowflake by Benji Davies on Friday, December 23.
READ MORE:
- Strictly and Mrs Brown's Boys among Christmas special announced by BBC
- BBC Strictly Come Dancing final songs and dances revealed
Justin Fletcher
TV presenter Justin Fletcher will read The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.
It will also be available on the CBeebies Storytime App.
Christine and The Queens
French pop phenomenon Christine and The Queens will take to the stage of Royal Albert Hall on New Year's Day, January 1.
The story, The Moon Keeper, was written and illustrated by Zosienka and tells the story of a polar bear who has a new job as a moon keeper.
Lora Fachie
Wednesday, January 4 is World Braille Day and Paralympian Lora Fachie returns to CBeebies Bedtime Story to read a story in braille.
She will read The Black Book of Colours written by Menena Cottin and illustrated by Rosana Faria which is about experiencing a rainbow of colours through our senses of touch, taste, smell or hearing.
Full CBeebies Bedtime Story schedule
- Monday 19 December – Kate Winslet
- Tuesday 20 December – Suranne Jones
- Wednesday 21 December - Tom Hardy
- Thursday 22 December - Anthony Joshua
- Friday 23 December – Richard E. Grant
- Saturday 24 December – Justin Fletcher
- Sunday 25 December – Mark Bonnar
- Saturday 31 December – Vicky McClure
- Sunday 1 January – Christine and The Queens
- Wednesday 4 January – Lora Fachie
CBeebies Bedtime Story is on daily at 6.50pm and on BBC iPlayer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here