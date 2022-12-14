The BBC has revealed the famous faces that will be reading in CBeebies Bedtime Story episodes during the Christmas and New Year period.

Among the celebrities reading bedtime stories to children on the popular TV channel are the likes of Anthony Joshua, Richard E. Grant, Kate Winslet and more.

Celebrities reading in CBeebies Bedtime Story episodes this Christmas

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet will read in the episode on December 19 (Image: PA)

Actress Kate Winslet will be reading Grumpycorn, written and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre, on Monday, December 19.

The story celebrates teamwork, friendship and the joys of storytelling.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua will read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats (Image: PA)

Professional boxer Anthony Joshua will read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats on Thursday, December 22.

The story follows a little boy called Peter who puts on his snowsuit and steps out of his house into a world covered in snow.

This story was first released in 1962 and Peter was among the first African-American characters to be featured in a major children's book.

Keats’ illustrations helped to pave the way for more inclusive and diverse children’s literature.

Richard E. Grant

Actor Richard E. Grant will read The Snowflake by Benji Davies on Friday, December 23.

Justin Fletcher

TV presenter Justin Fletcher will read The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore.

It will also be available on the CBeebies Storytime App.

Christine and The Queens

French pop phenomenon Christine and The Queens will take to the stage of Royal Albert Hall on New Year's Day, January 1.

The story, The Moon Keeper, was written and illustrated by Zosienka and tells the story of a polar bear who has a new job as a moon keeper.

Lora Fachie

Lora Fachie will read in braille (Image: PA/BBC)

Wednesday, January 4 is World Braille Day and Paralympian Lora Fachie returns to CBeebies Bedtime Story to read a story in braille.

She will read The Black Book of Colours written by Menena Cottin and illustrated by Rosana Faria which is about experiencing a rainbow of colours through our senses of touch, taste, smell or hearing.

Full CBeebies Bedtime Story schedule

Monday 19 December – Kate Winslet

Tuesday 20 December – Suranne Jones

Wednesday 21 December - Tom Hardy

Thursday 22 December - Anthony Joshua

Friday 23 December – Richard E. Grant

Saturday 24 December – Justin Fletcher

Sunday 25 December – Mark Bonnar

Saturday 31 December – Vicky McClure

Sunday 1 January – Christine and The Queens

Wednesday 4 January – Lora Fachie

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on daily at 6.50pm and on BBC iPlayer.