The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Tuesday, December 27.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Tuesday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including all things laundry and cleaning and bits for your home.

Addis Spray Mop

Addis Spray Mop (Image: Aldi)

If you’re planning on giving the house a tidy after Christmas and before New Year, this mop could be just what you need.

You won’t need a bucket with this mop as it sprays and cleans as you go around the room.

It comes with two microfibre heads which are machine washable.

For £10.99, you can make it yours via the Aldi website.

Pink Velvet Storage Ottoman Bench

Pink Velvet Storage Ottoman Bench (Image: Aldi)

Add some style to your space with this ottoman bench.

Not only does it provide a comfortable seat but it gives you a space to store blankets and cushions inside.

At the time of writing, it could be yours for £69.99, down from £99.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Tuesday, you’ll find home and cleaning bits amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Silvercrest 10L Dehumidifier

Silvercrest 10L Dehumidifier (Image: Lidl)

This dehumidifier has two programs: drying laundry and dehumidifying.

A warning signal will let you know when the tank is almost full and it comes with a removable and washable filter.

It’s available for £99.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Wine Rack

Livarno Home Wine Rack (Image: Lidl)

If you’re lucky enough to have some wine left after the festive period, this wine rack could be the ideal storage for it as you prepare for the New Year.

The rack fits 12 bottles and Lidl is offering customers one rack for £24.99 or two racks for £40 at the time of writing.

Customers can choose from natural or grey and more information can be found via the Lidl website.

Shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.