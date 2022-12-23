An ambulance strike that was planned for Wednesday, December 28 has been suspended by the GMB union.

In a statement, the GMB said this gesture was done as a "thank you to the public" after the "incredible support" they gave striking ambulance workers on Wednesday, December 21.

Three unions - Unison, Unite and the GMB union - were involved in the strike action, which was taken because of disputes over pay and working conditions.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary said: “We are overwhelmed by Wednesday’s amazing public support for our paramedics and ambulance staff.

Three unions went out on strike on Wednesday (Image: PA)

“People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too. That’s why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on the 28th December.

“We know the public will appreciate being able to enjoy Christmas without any additional anxiety. They support us and we support them.”

She added that the workforce crisis at the NHS is "so severe" so are scheduling a further day for action on January 11, 2023.

Ms Harrison added: “The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period. But, it also means the government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want – get round the table and talk pay now. We are here 24/7. Any time, any place.

“Over to you Steve Barclay. Everyone is waiting.”