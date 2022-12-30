An Aldi shopper attempted to secure a crate of Prime Hydration on Thursday despite the store limiting how many bottles customers could buy.

The viral drink, created by Youtubers KSI and Logan Paul, was stocked in Aldi’s SpecialBuy section on Thursday, leading to wild scenes as adults and children tried to get their hands on the drink.

One customer thought he had found a way around the limit.

A Facebook post explained: “To the man in Aldi this morning that thought it would be a good idea to load his basket with Prime drink and open them all thinking they would sell them to you as you’d opened them.

“Shame on you. Swearing and abusing the staff as there was a limit of one of each flavour per customer.

“Well done to the staff at Aldi for taking them off of him and not allowing him to buy them. Because of your greed some kids missed out.”

One response accused the man of “trying to rip people off by charging £20 a bottle”.

Limits on the amount of Prime that could be purchased by one shopper were introduced by Asda in October after the drink could be found selling for more than 500 times its retail price on eBay.

Announcing the arrival of Prime to their stores, Aldi said: "The viral hydration drink created by two popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, is available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide on 29 th December. The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

"The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product."