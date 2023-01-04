ITV’s Dancing On Ice has given fans an early sneak peek into this year’s show which is set to air next week.

The images revealed show hosts Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, the panel of judges as well as the first looks of all of the 2023 contestants.

The celebrity talent show will see Jayne Torvill and her long-time skating collaborator, Christopher Dean, who won Olympic gold when they competed in the winter games in Sarajevo in 1984, return to the judging panel.

Torvill, 65, and Dean, 64, have been judges on Dancing On Ice since the show returned in 2018 after a four-year break.

Holly and Phil return as hosts on ITV's Dancing On Ice (Image: ITV)

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who won the dance show twice with celebrity partners Bill Bailey and Kelvin Fletcher, also come back to judge the 11 celebrities competing.

Mabuse, 32, whose sister Motsi Mabuse is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, replaced actor John Barrowman on the panel in 2022.

Meer your Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants (Image: ITV)

When is Dancing On Ice back on TV?





Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday, January 15.

Hoping to be crowned winner of Dancing On Ice 2023 are former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer; former footballer John Fashanu; last year’s winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson; and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher.

