Youtubers KSI and Logan Paul have announced a new version of their hugely popular Prime energy drink is coming to the UK.

The new Prime drink will be for over 18s only, the pair have confirmed.

In a video announcing the new Prime drink the pair said: “PRIME Energy just hit the site – snag yours on DrinkPrime.com. UK followers, don’t worry - PRIME Energy is coming to the UK in April!

"All statements are comparing the products depicted in the video. PRIME Energy is for ages 18+."

The viral drink, created by Youtubers KSI and Logan Paul, was stocked in Aldi’s SpecialBuy section last week, leading to wild scenes as adults and children tried to get their hands on the drink.

In a statement, Aldi said: "The viral hydration drink created by two popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, is available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide on December 29.

“The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

"The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product."

Limits on the amount of Prime that could be purchased by one shopper were introduced by Asda after the drink could be found selling for more than 500 times its retail price on eBay.

Creator KSI even alleged Asda employees were selling the energy drink on the black market.

The 29-year-old, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, told The Fellas podcast: “Asda employees aren’t even putting it on the shelves anymore. They’re shipping it out lowkey.

“They’re like ‘what’s the point? I put it on the shelf and it’s gone instantly. I’m just going to sell it on the black market myself’.

“That’s what they’re doing bro, and then people are making Ps from it because you can’t get it anywhere.”