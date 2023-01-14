Dancing On Ice is back on our screens with an entirely new cast for 2023 but who has won the hit ITV series before?

ITV's power presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to host for what promises to be "the greatest show on ice" and speculation of who will be the 2023 winner has already begun.

But do you remember who won the contest last? And what about the year before?

As we prepare for all the glitz and glamour of the rink, let's look back at all of the previous champions and where they are now.

All the Dancing On Ice winners so far

Dancing On Ice winners 2022

Series: 14

Winners: Ryan Gascoigne and Karina Manta

Professional dancer and son of former footballer Paul Gascoigne, 26, won the skating protest alongside his professional partner Karina Manta last year.

All three 2022 finalists - including former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and singer Kimberly Wyatt - all tied on perfect 40 scores to make it an incredibly close contest.

Since lifting the trophy, Gascoigne has performed in the Christmas panto Cinderella alongside George Shelley and Bobby Davro.

Dancing On Ice winners 2021

Series: 13

Winners: Sonny Jay and Angela Egan

Capital FM presenter Sonny Jay skated to victory last year with partner Angela Egan.

Since winning the ITV show, Jay has landed the prestigious late show slot on Capital, presenting on Mondays-Thursdays from 10 pm to 1 am.

Dancing On Ice winners 2020

Series: 12

Winners: Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Eastenders actor Joe Swash won the programme back in 2020 and fans have continued to see him in the spotlight since his win.

Swash got engaged to his partner Loose Women star Stacey Solomon on Christmas Eve 2020 and the couple married in July 2022.

The pair have just welcomed their daughter Rose Opal Esme Solomon-Swash last year and they are now expecting again.

Dancing On Ice winners 2019

Series: 11

Winners: James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan swapped the ballroom for the ice rink back in 2019.

Jordan is not the only Strictly pro to pick up a pair of skates either.

Last year, Brendan Cole made it to the 2022 final and fan favourite Oti Mabuse will be returning to the judging panel this year.

Dancing On Ice winners 2018

Series: 10

Winners: Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer

Singer Jake Quickenden has appeared on various reality TV shows beyond Dancing On Ice, including the ninth and 11th series of X-factor and even came runner-up on I'm A Celebrity in 2014.

More recently, Quickenden became a celebrity ambassador for the charity Sarcoma UK and will be running the London Marathon in May 2023.

Dancing On Ice winners 2014

Series: 9

Winners: Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov

Quinn returned to compete in Dancing On Ice: All-Stars, winning the show for a second time, five years after his initial win.

The singer has continued to perform since his wins, going on his UK tour 'King of Swing' and he welcomed his daughter Summer Reign Quinn in September.

Dancing On Ice winners 2013

Series: 8

Winners: Beth Tweddle and Daniel Whiston

The World, European and Commonwealth Champion gymnast and Olympic medallist has continued to support the sport since retiring.

Tweddle has continued to host her Train with Beth Tweddle sessions and recently participated in the coverage for the World Gymnastics Championships and celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Olympic bronze win in 2012.

Dancing On Ice winners 2012

Series: 7

Winners: Matthew Wolfenden and Nina Ulanova

Matthew Wolfenden returned to his best-known Emmerdale role after being crowned champion in 2012.

His character David Metcalfe was dramatically written out of the soap at the end of 2021 following an on-set row but he has since returned to the programme.

Dancing On Ice winners 2011

Series: 6

Winners: Sam Attwater and Brianne Delcourt

EastEnders actor Sam Attwater won the series back in 2011 and has gone on to have an impressive career on the stage and screen.

Attwater returned for the All-Stars special of the show, finishing fourth overall.

Dancing On Ice winners 2010

Series: 5

Winners: Hayley Tamaddon and Daniel Whiston

Best known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale, the actress has continued to be on our screens in various roles since winning the programme.

Fans will have seen her as Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and as Calista in Shameless since her Dancing On Ice appearance.

Dancing On Ice winners 2009

Series: 4

Winners: Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov

The former X-factor winner is probably one of the most famous winners to come out of the competition.

Since winning the show in 2009, Quinn has acted in various roles including as Danny Zuko in the West End production of Grease and as Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks.

Dancing On Ice winners 2008

Series: 3

Winners: Suzanne Shaw and Matt Evers

Suzanne Shaw competed on Dancing On Ice with her partner Matt Evers in the show's third season.

Since winning the show, Shaw has continued acting across various roles from Emmerdale to popular pantomimes including Cinderella and more recently Beauty and the Beast.

The actress is also a passionate mental health advocate and campaigner and launched her wellness community app in December 2022.

Dancing On Ice winners 2007

Series: 2

Winners: Kyran Bracken and Melanie Lambert

Former Rugby Union player Kyran Bracken appeared on the hit ITV show alongside partner Melanie Lambert.

Bracken returned to the programme to help his friend Steve Backley with his performance the following year and featured on Dancing On Ice: All Stars.

Dancing On Ice winners 2006

Series: 1

Winners: Gaynor Faye and Daniel Whiston

Since seeing actress Gaynor Faye take to the rink in 2006, viewers have seen the former Coronation Street star in Emmerdale as Megan Macey from 2012-2019.

More recently, she has returned to our screens as Cheryl Armitage in The Syndicate.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 6.30 pm Sunday, January 15.