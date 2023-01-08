Aldi has 'saved' shoppers as it releases a dupe of an axed Mcdonald's item for only 99p.

The discount supermarket has introduced its own version of the Hash Brown Waffles which were recently dropped from the menu at the popular fast food chain.

The Four Seasons Mini Hash Brown Waffles (455g) can be picked up by supermarket shoppers for just 99p and they can be cooked from frozen in just 16 minutes.

The news comes amid a shake-up of McDonald's offerings as we head into January 2023.

The restaurant chain has developed a new vegan burger - the Double McPlant - for Veganuary and will be bringing in a Spicy Sriracha Chicken wrap for a limited time only.

However, the Mini Hash Brown waffles are not the only item that McDonald's fans have had to bid farewell to.

At the end of the year, the chain announced that its Big Tasty, Cheese Melt Dippers, Celebrations McFlurry and Festive Pie were all leaving the menu.

Amid the rising cost of living, Aldi is helping shoppers indulge in a 'fake-away' which they can enjoy from the comforts of their couch.

For only £1.89, Customers can indulge on Aldi's take of the fast food favourite - 12 Chicken Nuggets & Dips (300g) paired with either a BBQ or Sweet Chilli dip.

You can also pick up Aldi’s version of Chicken Selects with four Boneless Chicken Strips (230g) for £2.49.

For a mouthwatering breakfast, you can add 10 Breakfast Hash Browns (500g) to your basket for £1.99.

Find your nearest Aldi by checking the store locator on the Aldi website.