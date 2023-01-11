TikTok has become the new place for beauty trends to be discovered and blow up. From verified dermatologists giving their top tips to users sharing their favourite products and hacks, many of us will have press buy based on what TikTok has shown us.

The app has also made certain products go viral, from designer moisturisers worth the price to budget basics that need to be a staple in your routine.

TikTok has helped to spread the good news of Aldi’s skincare range, with viral items soon selling out after their feature in videos.

But fret not, Aldi has announced that some of the most viral beauty products are now back and ready to make their way to your beauty shelf.

Aldi TikTok viral products (Image: Aldi)

TikTok viral Aldi beauty products

Lovers of the Lacura Vanilla Honey Golden Bath Nectar (£5.99, 300ml), it’s back! Formulated with Sweet Almond Oil, Honey, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein and Provitamin B5, this liquid elixir will leave skin feeling soft, smooth and smelling amazing.

You can still elevate your beauty regime with Lacura’s range of Super Boosters (£3.29, 30ml each).

Choose from Collagen & Gold to help plump the skin and blur fine lines, Vitamin C to aid the skin’s natural regeneration process and brighten complexions, or Hyaluronic Acid to boost hydration. One TikTok user called them “luxurious”.

Last but not least, melt the day away with the Lacura Cleansing Balm (£6.99, 90g), enriched with quality ingredients such as squalane and cacao seed butter to leave skin hydrated and nourished.

Head to Aldi to get your beauty fix before they sell out again!