Aldi has announced it is making a huge change to its website which will leave some customers disappointed.

The supermarket giant is cutting its online operations and stopping deliveries from its website.

This means customers will no longer be able to order Specialbuys to their door, among other items.

Aldi will be reducing all of its online operations later this year, as it instead focuses on opening new stores.

Shoppers have often been caught in queues online to snap up the latest Specialbuys, including air fryers, heated clothes airers, and popular Kevin the Carrot toys.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We keep our prices low by being the most efficient retailer in Britain and we have therefore taken the decision to stop selling wine and spirits online for home delivery from later this month.

“We will also stop selling our Specialbuys online for home delivery later this year.”

The supermarket has already scrapped its partnership with Deliveroo, which they launched during the pandemic to allow shoppers to get their groceries from home.

Customers will still be able to order groceries online for click and collect, but will not be able to have them delivered.

The move comes as Aldi hopes to hit its target of 1,000 stores across the country, up from its current 950 branches.

A spokesman added: “We are working with our colleagues to understand the impact of this change for our people.

"This will involve exploring different options for our colleagues across Aldi.”