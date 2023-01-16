Love Island fans were left stressed after ITV kept cutting out during the opening show.

ITV viewers were continuously interrupted as they tried to tune in for a winter of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the series.

For the show's ninth series, we have also been treated to an upgraded villa, a new batch of singletons and a new presenter in Maya Jama.

However, as fans sat down to get to know the new singles, they noted a glitch in the programme during the contestant's video tapes.

Viewers rushed to sort their TVs to fix the glitch and share their frustration with ITV's programming issues on social media.

Me on top the house trying to fix the antenna during #LoveIsland tely glitch .... pic.twitter.com/DhYjtPWp3P — Nesip Cela (@nesipcela) January 16, 2023

One fan wrote:"That glitch had me STRESSED."

A second person asked: "Did everyone’s else’s telly just glitch or was it just mine?"

A third user chimed in: "Wtf was that glitch had me bugging for a minute."

A fourth viewer commented:" guys is my tv broken or was that a glitch."

ITV has not confirmed an outage but Down Detector shared that some users have been reporting issues since after 8 pm, ahead of the first show.

The first episode saw Maya Jama make her Love Island debut as she replaces Laura Whitmore who stood down in August 2022.

Jama invited the new boys to couple up with the new girls ahead of the arrival or a bombshell - voted in by the public.

Love Island continues on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.