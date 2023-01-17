We have welcomed a new batch of islanders onto Winter Love Island but who starred in the first series in 2020?

The popular dating show has officially returned for its ninth season with a new group of singles, an upgraded villa and a new host in Maya Jama.

We are thrilled to return to the world of grafting by the firepit, bombshells and dramatic recouplings for the second instalment of its winter spin-off in South Africa.

The winter spin-off first aired in January 2020 but future series were delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

As we celebrate a new group of singles heading to the sun, here are the islanders who starred in the first winter season.

Who appeared on Winter Love Island in 2020?





Callum Jones

Callum was one of the more...controversial islanders of the 2020 series.

Initially coupled up with Shaughna, Callum chose to couple up with Molly Smith when the boys went to Casa Amor.

While many viewers predicted that the couple wouldn't last, Callum and Molly have proved the doubters wrong.

Three years on, the couple live in Manchester and Callum now has his own fashion line called Detail Clothing

Ched Uzor

During the 2020 series, Ched was coupled up with Jess but sadly, the pair split up a few months after the show ended.

Following the breakup, Ched shared that lockdown had taken its toll on their relationship.

Three years after his appearance, Ched is an online coach and shares his workout videos on his social media.

Demi Jones

Demi was coupled up with Luke Mabbot when she was in the villa but the pair parted ways four months after leaving the series.

In 2021, Demi revealed she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and later on announced she was cancer free.

She is currently working as a brand ambassador for Tatti Lashes and Fashion Nova.

Finley Tapp

Finley or Finn was coupled up with singer Paige Turley during his series and went on to split the 50k with her.

After leaving the villa, the pair moved in together in Manchester and Finn launched his modelling career with a contract with Nev models.

Jess and Eve Gale

Twins Jess and Eve made quite a stir in the villa but neither of the girls found "the one" on the ITV dating show.

Following their exit from the programme, Jess and Eve have become both ambassadors for Fashion Nova.

Luke Mabbot

Luke was with Demi in the villa, coming in third place in the Love Island final but the pair failed to go the distance.

Three years on from his appearance on the dating show, he has also been working with Fashion Nova.

Luke has coupled up with a different islander from series five - model and surfer Lucie Donlan.

Molly Smith

Molly entered the villa as a Casa Amor girl and infamously coupled up with Callum.

In June 2022, the loved-up pair celebrated their two-year anniversary and they share two dogs in their home in Manchester.

Since leaving Love Island, Molly started her own luxury activewear and loungewear brand called Loire.

Paige Turley

2020 Love Island winner Paige was coupled up with Finley Tapp during the series - and the pair are still going strong.

The couple now lives together in Manchester and Paige's singing career has been growing from strength to strength.

Paige secured a record deal and collaborated with The House and Garage Orchestra and New State Records on her debut single, a cover of Movin’ Too Fast.

Priscilla Anyabu

Entering the villa as a Casa Amor girl, Priscilla coupled up with Mike Boateng in the series.

The couple sadly split in June 2021 after 15 months together.

Following their break up, Priscilla has pursued her modelling and presenter career.

She is currently one of the three hosts on Spotify’s Nailing It podcast.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips went down in Love Island history with her iconic line - "congrats hun" when Callum returned from Casa Amor with Molly.

Since leaving the villa, she signed a six-figure deal with In The Style and launched her own fashion collection.

In October last year, Shaughna announced that she was expecting her first child which is due in March 2023.

Siannese Fudge

Siannise was a runner-up in the 2020 winter series with her then boyfriend Luke Trotman.

Once they left the villa, the couple moved into a flat together in south west London and they started their own YouTube channel.

The pair also set up their own clothing brand called Conqr but sadly broke up in 2021.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper - known as Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes's sister - also appeared in the 2020 series.

Although she didn't find love in the villa, Sophie has gone on to become a model and influencer for the likes of Boux Avenue and PrettyLittleThing

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.