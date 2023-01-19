The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, January 19.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of kitchen items including storage boxes amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys.

Fridge Storage with Colander

Keep your fridge tidy and your fruit and vegetables fresh with these storage boxes.

The colander helps remove water or moisture from washed fruit and vegetables.

The storage boxes come with lids and although they are sold out online, they can be found in Aldi stores from January 19.

Available for £4.49 each, customers can choose from grey or white.

View the storage boxes via the Aldi website.

Ambiano Milk Heater & Frother

This kitchen gadget is capable of heating milk for your desired hot beverage up to 60-70C.

It can also be used to create warm or cold froth and while it can be found on the Aldi website, it’s currently out of stock so customers will need to look out for it in stores from Thursday.

One of these will set you back £19.99 and you can choose from white, grey or black.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find kitchen bits, baby toys and equipment and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Lupilu Baby Activity Gym

Keep your little one entertained with this activity gym.

There are plenty of sensory toys included – a rattle, crinkle foil, squeaker and mirror.

The arches can be detached to allow for transport or to help your baby enjoy it for longer as they grow.

For £24.99, customers can choose from a safari or elephant design.

You can find out more via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest 2-in-1 Tabletop Grill with Hot Pot

This kitchen gadget can cook and grill food simultaneously.

The grilling surface is dome-shaped and allows the cooking juices to add to the broth, giving more flavour to the dish.

It’s available for £49.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.