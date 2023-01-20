Love Island star Ekin-Su is on 'thin ice' after finding herself in the skate off but who will join her?

The reality TV show star and actress, 28, took to the ice last weekend alongside the first batch of celebrities and professional partners as Dancing On Ice returned.

The former islander joined a star-studded line up alongside EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, The Wanted bandmate Siva Kaneswaran and The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Joey Essex.

Although Ekin-Su's routine to Britney Spears with partner Brendyn Hatfield earned her a respectable 21.5 points from the judges, viewers were divided by her revealing outfit.

Her steamy performance received more than 100 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

Unfortunately for Ekin-Su, she will now face the skate-off against one of the five stars left to skate this week.

Here are the remaining celebrities and their professional partners taking to the rink this weekend.

Which couples will perform in week two on Dancing On Ice?





The five remaining famous faces and their partners will perform in week two:

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Who will be eliminated from Dancing On Ice this week?





Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - 5/4

John Fashanu - 6/4

Darren Harriott - 11/4

The Vivienne - 14/1

Carley Stenson - 66/1

Mollie Gallagher - 100/1

The 2022 Love Island winner is leading the odds on the first celeb to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice in the first skate off this weekend.

Ekin-Su is closely followed by ex-England footballer John Fashanu on 6/4, and then comedian Darren Harriott on 11/4.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Her performance certainly turned a few heads, but we’re not sure the public took to Ekin-Su’s opening Dancing on Ice routine in the way it was hoped.

“Ahead of the first elimination of the series, we make the former Love Islander the 5/4 favourite to be voted off first, ahead of John Fashanu at 6/4.”

Dancing On Ice airs at 6.30 pm on ITV1 on Sunday, January 22.