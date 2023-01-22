ITV’s hit skating show is back on our screens for week two as the celebrities and their partners take to the ice to wow with their moves.

The celebrities will need to impress the judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse with tonight’s routines.

Votes during last week’s episode mean that Love Island’s Ekin-Su and professional partner Brendyn Hatfield are in the skate-off this week.

Their opponents will be revealed tonight as the second half of the celebrities perform their first dances.

How to watch tonight’s Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice airs tonight (Sunday, January 22) at 6:30pm until 8pm. You can watch it on ITV1 and ITVX.

Meet the Dancing On Ice 2023 couples

Here are the 2023 celebrities and their professional partners:

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

