ITV’s hit skating show is back on our screens for week two as the celebrities and their partners take to the ice to wow with their moves.
The celebrities will need to impress the judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse with tonight’s routines.
Votes during last week’s episode mean that Love Island’s Ekin-Su and professional partner Brendyn Hatfield are in the skate-off this week.
Their opponents will be revealed tonight as the second half of the celebrities perform their first dances.
How to watch tonight’s Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice airs tonight (Sunday, January 22) at 6:30pm until 8pm. You can watch it on ITV1 and ITVX.
Meet the Dancing On Ice 2023 couples
Here are the 2023 celebrities and their professional partners:
- Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers
- Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield
- John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman
- Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon
- The Vivienne and Colin Grafton
- Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer
- Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty
- Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki
- Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard
- Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini
Dancing On Ice continues tonight at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
