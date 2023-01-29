Asda, M&S, Tesco and Aldi are among the UK supermarkets with 'do not eat' warnings in place on some of their products.

Food recalls have been issued at these leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including an outbreak of disease causing bacteria as well as undeclared ingredients which are making products a health risk.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

M&S recall

Marks & Spencer has issued a recall and "do not eat" warning after a popular own-brand product was found to pose an allergy risk to some customers.

The warning affects some of the supermarket's M&S Belgian Dark Chocolate, which has been found to contain milk despite it not being labelled on the packaging.

This means the product is a possible health risk to those with an allergy or an intolerance to milk and milk constituents.

Monday 23 January - Marks & Spencer recalls M&S Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/C8kgchfTjJ @marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/Z73eNhY1hQ — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) January 23, 2023

The recall affects 180g packs of the chocolate with best before date of November 9, 2023.

The barcode on the affected products is 29087570.

Aldi recall

Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

ALDI recalls Bramwells Tartare Sauce because of undeclared sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/I8zSBmkUwV pic.twitter.com/oVvFWtqPDz — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 14, 2022

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Pack size: 175g

Batch Code: 2118

Best Before: April 2023

Tesco recall

A chocolate bar sold in Tesco is being recalled due a possible health risk.

Happi Free From is recalling its Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to the supermarket giant, because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The error means the chocolate is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The recall impacts the Plain M!lk bars with a best before date of October 2023, the Salted Caramel bars with a best before date of October 2023, and the Plain White bars with a best before date of June 2023.

Happi Free From recalls Oat M!lk Chocolate Bars, supplied to Tesco, because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2HxMiMlTlE pic.twitter.com/Er4ffUaRrR — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 24, 2022

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix