Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with his ex-partner after Ian Baum accused him of hiding his HIV status.

The former British and Irish Lion was said to have "deceptively" transmitted HIV to Baum.

Thomas settled the case for £75,000 plus costs but this was not an admission of liability or guilt.

In court papers filed last year, Baum claimed that he had been in a relationship with Thomas between 2013 and 2016.

PA - Gareth Thomas has settled his HIV case with ex partner (Image: PA)

He said that Thomas had been HIV-negative when the relationship began and alleged that he found out the ex-captain had HIV after finding a tablet marked GSK1.

Court documents stated: "On Googling the GSK1 pill, the claimant discovered that the defendant was taking antiviral HIV medication."

Upon finding this out, Baum "immediately" made an appointment for an HIV check with court papers saying that he was left "devasted" after finding out that was positive.

Baum's lawyers confirmed that the settlement was reached based on a non-admission of liability by the former rugby captain.

Who is Gareth Thomas?





Gareth Thomas is a well-known TV and rugby star who won 100 caps for Wales and the Three Lions during his playing days.

He played for Bridgend, Cardiff, Toulouse and Cardiff Blues over the years before ending his career with Welsh rugby league side Crusaders.

Two years before this, he became the first openly gay professional rugby union player.

In 2019, he revealed on Twitter that he had HIV, saying that he wanted to end the stigma around the condition.

What is HIV?





HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus is a virus that weakens the immune system.

If left untreated, it can lead to late-stage HIV or AIDs with medication available that can help those with HIV live a long and healthy life.

Such medication reduces the viral load to undetectable levels, meaning it cannot be passed on.