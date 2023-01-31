Inspired by the popular Tom Ford fragrances, the budget-friendly supermarket's two opulent scents are Hotel Collection Tobacco & Vanilla Eau de Parfum and Hotel Collection Sandalwood & Jasmine Eau de parfum.

Both are priced at just £4.99 and the new perfumes are 99% cheaper than their inspiration, which has a retail price of £195 and over.

The pair will be sold exclusively in stores and are part of Aldi's Specialbuys from February 9, so if you want to get your hands on them you'll need to be quick.

Aldi launches two new perfumes inspired by Tom Ford

Hotel Collection Tobacco & Vanilla Eau de Parfum

This strong scent boasts a mix of Tobacco Leaf and Spice that complement undertones of Vanilla, Cacao, Tonka Bean and Tobacco Blossom for a long-lasting, woody aroma.

It's inspired by the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille that has a retail price of £195, whilst Aldi's dupe is set at £4.99.

With promises to ooze confidence, this Eau de Parfum is perfect for anyone that loves a masculine scent.

Hotel Collection Sandalwood & Jasmine Eau de Parfum

Feel empowered with this luxury scene that offers top notes of Caraway and Cinnamon that are under-cut by Jasmine, Rose, Musk and Ylang-Ylang.

It also carries hints of Sandalwood, Musk and Agarwood to give an exotic scent that boasts sophisticated flair.

Shoppers can grab Aldi's luxurious perfumes in stores from February 9.