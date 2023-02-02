The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, February 2.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of home bits, motor and travel items and more amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys.

Menabo Rear 3-Bike Carrier

Menabo Rear 3-Bike Carrier (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking forward to the warmer days, you might be thinking about your next cycling adventure.

This bike carrier could be just what you need to transport your bike to your cycle route.

It can hold up to three bikes up to 15kg each and it has six straps for extra stability.

This is an online exclusive so won’t be sold in Aldi stores. You can order it for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Anthracite Air Purifier with LED

Anthracite Air Purifier with LED (Image: Aldi)

Remove dust, smoke, odours and pollutants from your home with this air purifier.

The ring LED displays different colours to indicate the level of contamination in the air.

It’s available for £64.99 and is an online exclusive so it won’t be available in Aldi stores but you can order it via the website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find Valentine’s Day gifts, Rita Ora electric hair tools and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle, which can be found on their website here.

Esmara Ladies’ Oversized Hoodie Dress

Esmara Ladies’ Oversized Hoodie Dress (Image: Lidl)

While the nights are slowly staying lighter for longer, we’re still experiencing cold days but this hoodie dress could be just what you need to stay warm.

It has side pockets, fluffy lining and it’s available in dark grey, leopard print and cream.

It’ll set you back £12.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Foot Massager

Silvercrest Foot Massager (Image: Lidl)

Get a relaxing start to your February with the Silvercrest Foot Massager.

This massager helps to relax foot muscles and is also suitable for use on your back.

It has eight rotating massage heads and gives you the choice of two massage directions.

Make it yours for £39.99 and find out more via the Lidl website.

Hair Straightener

Hair Straightener (Image: Lidl)

A variety of items from Rita Ora’s hair tool range are coming to Lidl's middle aisle from Thursday including a hairbrush, curling tongs and a hair dryer, as well as a hair straightener which can be seen here.

The straightener can be set to different heat settings from 100C to 180C.

It has extra long hot plates and an automatic switch off plus a fast heat up.

The straightener is available for £24.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.