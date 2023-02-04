With the Six Nations tournament just around the corner, many will be eager to know when the first match between Ireland and Wales is.

The Six Nations involves the national teams of Italy, France, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England and is one of the most famous Rugby Union championships around the globe.

This year's competition is likely to be no different with fans across much of Europe ready to cheer their side on as they try and take the Calcutta Cup.

With all this said, here is everything you need to know about the Wales v Ireland match as one of the oldest international rugby tournaments kicks off.

Who is the referee for Wales v Ireland at the Guinness Six Nations?

The game is to be refereed by Karl Dickson with Angus Gardner and Luke Pearce acting as assistant referees while Tom Foley will be the television match official.

What are the Wales and Ireland lineups ahead of their first Six Nations match?

The Welsh team is as follows:

  1. Gareth Thomas
  2. Ken Owens
  3. Thomas Francis
  4. Adam Beard
  5. Alun Wyn Jones
  6. Jac Morgan
  7. Justin Tipuric
  8. Taulupe Faletau
  9. Tomos Williams
  10. Dan Biggar
  11. Rio Dyer
  12. Joe Hawkins
  13. George North
  14. Josh Adams
  15. Leigh Halfpenny

The Irish team is as follows:

  1. Andrew Porter
  2. Dan Sheehan
  3. Finlay Bealham
  4. Tadhg Beirne
  5. James Ryan
  6. Peter O'Mahony
  7. Josh Van Der Flier
  8. Caelan Doris
  9. Jamison Gibson Park
  10. Johnny Sexton
  11. James Lowe
  12. Stuart McCloskey
  13. Garry Ringrose
  14. Mack Hansen
  15. Hugo Keenan

When is the Wales v Ireland Guinness Six Nations match?

Wales and Ireland will clash on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at around 2:15 pm.

On that same day, Scotland and England will play at 4:45 pm while France and Italy will go head-to-head at 3 pm. 

The match will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.