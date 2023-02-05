With Dancing On Ice now underway, many will be wondering who is likely to win the competition.

The ITV show sees celebrity contestants don their ice skates and take to the rink to impress judges with their performances.

The judges' scores are combined with the public vote to select who will be leaving the show and who will dance the following week.

The experts over at BetVictor have taken the latest betting odds to work out who is likely to win the competition for 2023.

It's time to brush up on those dance moves as our couples reveal which songs they're skating to for Dance Week 🕺💃 #DancingOnIce this Sunday at 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX

Who is going to win Dancing on Ice 2023?





Nile Wilson has been tipped as the likely winner of Dancing On Ice thanks to the latest betting odds.

Of the research, Sam Boswell, spokesperson for online bookies BetVictor, said: “Week four of Dancing on Ice is just days away as the remaining nine celebrities get ready to take to the ice once again.

"Leading the market is gymnast Nile Wilson, at 6/4. That comes after an impressive score of 33.5 out of 40 for the pair for their week three skate to the song Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

What are the betting odds for Dnaicng on Ice 2023?





The full betting odds are as follows:

Nile Wilson – 6/4

Joey Essex – 3/1

Carley Stenson – 7/2

Mollie Gallagher – 5/1

The Vivienne – 10/1

Siva Kaneswaran – 14/1

Darren Harriott – 20/1

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – 25/1

Patsy Palmer – 50/1

Oti Mabuse shares some advice for our skating stars ahead of Dance Week 💃



Oti Mabuse shares some advice for our skating stars ahead of Dance Week 💃

Time to dust of your dancing shoes and head to the dance floor... Sunday, 6:25pm ITV1 and ITVX #DancingOnIce 🕺

Boswell added: “Just behind Nile are Joey Essex and his partner Vanessa Bauer who are priced at 3/1. Last week the pair performed as Danny and Sandy from Grease which saw host Holly Willoughby comment on their “chemistry”.”

“Carley and her skating partner Mark Hanretty come in as third favourites to win as they are priced at 7/2 following their skate to the song Anything Goes. The skate scored them 32.5 out of 40 and even saw Carley sing at the same time as skating.”

“At the other end of the scale, Patsy Palmer remains the outsider for the title after her stumble on Sunday evening. Patsy and her skating professional Matt Evers are now priced at 50/1.

“Just in front of Patsy in the odds is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield who have already been in the only skate-off of the series so far. Ekin-Su comes in at 25/1.”

“Other notable mentions in the middle of the pack are Corrie star Mollie Gallagher who is priced at 5/1, drag queen The Vivienne who is priced at 10/1, The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran comes in at 14/1, and comedian Darren Harriott at 20/1.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sundays from 6.25 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.