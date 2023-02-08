However, getting planning permission to actually implement those changes can sometimes be a tricky business.

You might wonder where it is statistically the least likely you'll get your planning permission request approved, and Toolstation has looked into this with some new research.

To get data, Toolstation sent FOI requests to local councils across the UK, asking for the total number of planning applications submitted, granted, declined, and appealed throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022.

FOI requests were sent to councils about planning permission requests that were denied and accepted in the last three years (Image: Canva)

The full research can be found on their website here.

Why is a planning permission request usually denied?





There are many reasons why a planning permission request can be denied, but the topmost reasons are:

The work involves a listed property

The property is located in a protected area

The building would overlook another property of a neighbour

The building would block or restrict the daylight of a neighbour

The work would impact local trees

Top 10 areas with the most denied planning permission requests

1. Swansea - 22%

2. Luton - 21%

3. Burnley - 18%

4. Bradford - 16%

5. Bournemouth - 15%

5= Bedford - 15%

6. Maidstone - 14%

7. Stoke-on-Trent - 11%

7= Lancaster - 11%

8. Brighton - 9%

9. Eastbourne - 8%

9= Christchurch - 8%

9= Exeter - 8%

9= Sheffield - 8%

Although Swansea tops out for most declined applications, it does grant the highest number of appeals.

In fact, 100% of planning permission appeals over the past three years have been granted in this city.

This is followed by Nottingham with 47%, and Stoke-on-Trent with 46%.