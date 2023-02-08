This comes as at least 11,200 people were killed in the two countries after a serious earthquake devastated much of the region.

Many have criticised the current Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the slow response to the disaster with critics of his government saying the country was ill-prepared.

In an interview with Sky News, Ekin Su, who won the 2022 series of the ITV2 dating show Love Island, said that she has family in the affected area.

British-Turkish Love Island star @ekinsuofficial says she wants to use her platform to help victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, adding that at the "first opportunity" she will travel to the region to help.



She also said that she had "numerous people reach out to me on Instagram, they've sent me locations, addresses, pictures, lives and it's like they are screaming for help."

"I want to use my platform as much as I can to help anyone out there from Syria and Turkey."

The former Dancing On Ice star, who was eliminated this week, went on to add: "As soon as the opportunity is given to me, I'm there, obviously it's my home, it's my second language.

"Anything I can do, I'm there to support anyone.

"The first opportunity, I'm there."

UK to send £8 million in 'life-saving support' to Turkey and Syria amid earthquake

In the aftermath of the earthquake, the British Government announced additional aid to be sent to Syria and Turkey.

This comes after the UK provided a team of 77 people as part of the search and rescue efforts.

The Foreign Office confirmed that "vital items" such as tents and blankets would also be sent in the coming days to help the 15,000 survivors.

Three Britons missing after Turkish earthquake

Three British nationals are missing following the earthquake in Turkey.

In a statement to the House of Commons, James Cleverly said the Foreign Office was supporting some 35 British nationals directly affected by the incident.

The Foreign Secretary added that "the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low".