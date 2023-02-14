And now fragrance lovers can find themselves some incredible bargains, with two new additions to Aldi’s famed beauty brand, Lacura.

The two new additions to the range are Hotel Collection Tobacco & Vanilla Eau de Parfum and Hotel Collection Sandalwood & Jasmine Eau de Parfum.

Priced at just £4.99, the latest scents arrive ahead of Mother’s Day. They make a perfect gift, without pulling on the purse strings.

The two additions drop as Aldi’s cruelty-free perfumes continue to attract attention across social media and searches for #AldiPerfume have hit a staggering 998.0K views on TikTok alone.

Aldi launches designer dupe perfumes for less than £5 (Image: Aldi)

Expected to be a sellout, the range is available to purchase in stores now, but as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi’s designer perfume dupes

Turn heads with the Hotel Collection Tobacco & Vanilla Eau de Parfum (50ml, £4.99), boasting notes of Tobacco Leaf and Spice that complement undertones of Vanilla, Cacao, Tonka Bean and Tobacco Blossom for a long-lasting, woody aroma. Promising to ooze confidence, this Eau de Parfum is perfect for mums seeking a more masculine scent.

Feel empowered with the Hotel Collection Sandalwood & Jasmine Eau de Parfum (50ml, £4.99), offering top notes of Caraway and Cinnamon that are under-cut by Jasmine, Rose, Musk and Ylang-Ylang. With hints of Sandalwood, Musk and Agarwood, this exotic scent boasts sophisticated flair.

Aldi miniature perfumes

The supermarket has also launched a new miniature range of perfumes.

The nifty 15ml bottles are available in Lacura’s cult sell-out fragrances Lacura Dark Blossom, Guardian and Lady Pour Femme, and start from as little as £1.99, perfect for storing in your handbag or purse.