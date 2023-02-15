The former islander, 33, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday (February 15) via a heartfelt video reel which documented her pregnancy so far.

The video shows Anderson during the early stages of her journey with her growing bump, an ultrasound scan as well as footage of her showing her dog sonogram pictures of the baby.

Laura also shared a photo of Lucy, 41, holding a baby grow inspired by the US sitcom Friends which read: “The one where we become parents” and a video of the couple posing with her baby bump wearing Christmas pyjamas.

Hollyoaks and Love Island star expecting first child together

The sweet reel ends with Anderson and Lucy surrounded by friends and family where they appear to find out their child's biological sex.

Fans will have to wait to find out though since the couple cleverly shared the update in black and white.

Laura, who was a runner-up on the 2018 series of Love Island along with Paul Knops, captioned the post: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23.”

The announcement comes months after Lucy, who is known for playing Will Fletcher in The Bill, Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks, and Danny Pennant in EastEnders, was involved in a car crash on Boxing Day.

The couple were greeted with loving comments and best wishes from fellow Love Island stars Molly Mae Hague, Shaughna Phillips, Faye Winter, Maura Higgins and Tasha Ghouri.

Meanwhile, singer Sinitta wrote: “Omg!!! My heart just exploded!! Congratulations Guys… wow Wow Wow!!!”

The official Celebs Go Dating account, the ITV show where the pair met, also posted a stream of supportive emojis - to which Laura replied "Your fault," with a crying-laughing face.