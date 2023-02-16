The supermarket, which currently has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 people, plans to expand throughout 2023.

Cities such as Norwich and Newcastle can expect the opening of new stores, with the doors set to open on new stores in Huddersfield and Shrewsbury within the next month.

The supermarket is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK.

Store Assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Aldi creates 6000 new jobs (Image: Aldi)

Aldi also recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse colleagues, with Warehouse Selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

How to apply for a job at Aldi

If you’re interested in one of the jobs at Aldi, visit the website here to search for roles and begin your application.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”