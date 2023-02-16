The ITV dating show's highly anticipated element - which has been an annual feature since series three - splits up the islanders for the 'ultimate test'.

Separated, the reality TV show stars must decide whether they will stick with their original partner or risk it all with a Casa Amor bombshell.

Here's what happened in the 2023 recoupling from the new couples to the fallout.

Maya Jama enters the villa amid Casa Amor recoupling

Maya Jama enters the Love Island villa for the Casa Amor recoupling

Ahead of impending recoupling, the islanders in the main villa gathered around the fire pit.

By now, viewers know that when Maya Jama makes a dramatic entrance into the villa that something is going to go down...

As she entered the villa on Thursday, the presenter said: “Hello hunnies, how are you doing?”

Maya went on to say: “Ok boys, stay where you are and girls come and line up next to me.”

The host then told the boys “Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test, it’s a test of trust.

"Do you trust that your girl has stayed loyal to you or do you think she will have strayed?

"I’m going to ask you one by one whether you want to stick with your current partner or whether you want to recouple with one of these girls standing right in front of you.”

Casa Amor is one of Love Island's most popular segments

She added: “The girls at Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether they want to stick with you or recouple with one of the new boys. It’s time to make your decisions and also find out what the girls have chosen to do.”

New Love Island couples from Casa Amor recoupling 2023

Here are the new couples following that dramatic Love Island recoupling:

Casey and Claudia

Kai and Sanam

Maxwell and Olivia

Ron and Lana

Tom and Samie

Will and Jessie

Martin and Tanya

Casey - who was coupled up with Claudia in the main villa - was torn between his connection with her and Casa Amor girl Cynthia.

In the end, he chose to stay loyal to Claudia which worked out since she also decided to stick with him.

Kai decided to recouple with Casa bombshell Sanam to pursue a "genuine connection" despite being coupled up with Olivia in the main villa.

Olivia also returned with a new islander on her arm but tensions remained high.

Looking at Kai over the fire pit, Olivia noted that his decision to recouple was "very telling", before adding "His loss, my gain."

Despite their ups and downs over the series, Lana and Ron chose to stay loyal to each other.

It was then Tom's turn - who was torn between his connection with Samie from the main villa and his spark with Casa Amor girl Lydia.

Things seemed to work out for the pair since both Tom and Samie chose to stick with each other.

At least that was until it was revealed that Tom had kissed Lydia outside of a challenge in order to "test" that his feelings were genuine.

Before Casa Amor, Will was coupled up with Jessie ever since she entered the villa.

On his first night, Will's head was turned by Casa girl Layla but at the recoupling, he chose to stand alone and stay loyal.

Aussie girl Jessie entered the villa alone, breaking into tears when she realised that he had chosen to be with her.

Shaq has been coupled up with Tanya from the very beginning with the pair telling each other they were in love ahead of Casa Amor.

As he stood around the fire pit, he complimented all the Casa Amor girls but admitted that his "heart had been with someone else since day one" and that he hoped sleeping separately on the day bed was worth it.

However, Tanya decided to recouple with one of the Casa Amor boys - Martin.

It was an emotional reunion with Tanya sharing she wanted to give more time to explore her connection with Martin by bringing him back to the main villa.

She added that the door wasn't closed to Shaq but he firmly disagreed, saying: "It is the end for me."

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.