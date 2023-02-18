The product, which was purchased by a number of customers before the issue was flagged, is not to be consumed and can be returned for a full refund.

Deluxe Strolghino Salami on offer at Lidl is being recalled with the popular chain putting up point of sale notices across its stores, explaining why the product was recalled and what should be done by those who purchased it.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), a government department specialising in food safety, has issued a 'do not eat' warning and urged consumers to "return [the salami] to the store from where it was bought for a full refund".

Friday 17 February - @LidlGB recalls Deluxe Strolghino Salami because of the potential presence of Salmonella https://t.co/hwWFaayB2y pic.twitter.com/b7iFKjK8Sb — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 17, 2023

The Lidl product being recalled are those from the 250g packs as well as those with Use By dates of April 13, 2023, and May 8, 2023.

The FSA has implored affected customers to contact customer.services@lidl.co.uk or telephone 0800 977 7766 if they have any queries.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella?





Salmonella is a common bacterial infection that affects the intestinal tract with humans typically becoming infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, according to the FSA.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.