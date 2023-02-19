This comes amid a dramatic rise in the popularity of air fryers over the last few years with many seeing them as a cheaper alternative to ovens.

Last year, rival brand Aldi told customers that it would be releasing its own brand of air fryers that would be up to 50% cheaper than other commonly named brands.

After a long wait, Lidl has announced the return of the 7.4 litre Salter model - Here's how you can get your hands on one.

(PA) Here's how you can get cheaper air fryer from Lidl (Image: PA)

Is an air fryer cheaper to run than an oven?





Research from Uswitch.com has said that an air fryer running on 1,000 watts costs 17p per 30 minutes of use and 34p per 60 minutes of use.

Meanwhile, a 1,500W air fryer costs 26p for 30 minutes and 51p for an hour, whilst a 1,800W air fryer costs 31p for 30 minutes and 61p for an hour.

Overall, this makes air fryers cheaper than ovens, with a 2.5kW oven costing 34p for 30 minutes and 68p for an hour.

READ MORE: Lidl selling cut price Tower 4L Manual Air Fryer in middle aisle

READ MORE: How much does it cost to run a tumble dryer every year?

How to get air fryers from Lidl as items return to shelves

With the return of the 7.4 litre Salter model to Lidl, customers can expect to snag the item for less than £100 in certain stores across the UK.

Lidl has warned that only some stores will have the item stocked with one user finding theirs in Leicestershire, according to The Sun.

Other air fryers are available also with the Tower 4L Manual Air Fryer now in the brand's popular middle aisle for just £54.99.

Silvercrest Compact air fryers have also returned to the middle aisle for £39.99.

While these can not be purchased online, you can find out more about the products and your local branch by visiting the Lidl website.